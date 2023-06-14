News you can trust since 1931
Megaslam Wrestling is back in Northampton: 2023 Live Tour 29th October 2023 3.30pm

Tickets now available!
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read

The #1 Live Experience for Families – Megaslam is back in Northampton for it’s huge 2023 Live Tour!

Taking place in locations around the United Kingdom, Isle Of Man & Republic Of Ireland, the 2023 Live Tour will feature your favourite Megaslam stars and some brand new ones in this 2 hour family entertainment spectacular!

Megaslam, established in 2009 is The #1 Live Experience for Families, presenting hundreds of events each year, our live show provides families around the United Kingdom with a fully interactive and action-packed experience!

Megaslam 2023Megaslam 2023
THE ULTIMATE BATTLE – WHO WILL WIN?!

Team Megaslam take on Team Nasty in a series of high-energy matches, designed to get the little ones out of their seats and cheering on their favourites!

In 2023 – Get ready to enter the world of Megaslam, take your seat and join thousands of fans each year as you witness The #1 Live Experience for Families!Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/megaslam-wrestling/

