Megaslam Wrestling at The Old Savoy

Sunday 27 October 2024 3:30 pm - ends at 6 pm

MEGASLAM WRESTLING: 2024 LIVE TOUR The #1 Live Experience for Families returns to Northampton as Megaslam presents it’s huge 2024 Live Tour! Team Megaslam battle it out with Team Nasty in a series of exciting, edge of your seat matches designed to get the whole family out of their seats and cheering on their favourites! If you are looking for spectacular family entertainment with the WOW factor this Winter, look no further than Megaslam! Grab your foam fingers, take your seats and get ready to witness the Megaslam spectacular! Featuring a whole new line up for Northampton!