Megaslam 2025 at The Old Savoy
Sunday 26 January 2025 - 3:30 pm - ends at 5:30 pmMEGASLAM WRESTLING: 2025 LIVE TOURThe #1 Live Experience for Families returns to Northampton as Megaslam presents it’s huge 2025 Live Tour!
Team Megaslam battle it out with Team Nasty in a series of exciting, edge of your seat matches designed to get the whole family out of their seats and cheering on their favourites!
If you are looking for spectacular family entertainment with the WOW factor this Winter, look no further than Megaslam!
Grab your foam fingers, take your seats and get ready to witness the Megaslam spectacular!
Featuring a whole new line up for Northampton!
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm
Tickets Adults £14, Under 18's £12.00 or Family of 4 £12.25 each.
