Mega Bounce Play Park to return to Northamptonshire village next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An inflatable play park will return to a Northamptonshire village next month.

Mega Bounce Play Park will pitch up at Whites of Earls Barton from Saturday May 4 to Monday May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers say the inflatable park is the "ultimate destination for fun and excitement". It features more than 20 inflatable activities including a brand new under six's area, which is sure to provide hours of entertainment.

There will be bouncy castles, slides, obstacle courses, giant games, a wrecking ball, climbing ladder and more. There will also be hook a duck, hot refreshments, donuts and ice cream.

The play park will be open from 10am to 5pm Saturday, from Saturday to Monday.

An all day wristband is priced at £10 for children and £2 per adult. Cash is preferred, but card is accepted.