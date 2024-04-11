Mega Bounce Play Park to return to Northamptonshire village next month

The popular inflatable attraction will be back over the bank holiday weekend
By Matthew LynchContributor
Published 11th Apr 2024, 08:56 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 10:57 BST
An inflatable play park will return to a Northamptonshire village next month.

Mega Bounce Play Park will pitch up at Whites of Earls Barton from Saturday May 4 to Monday May 6.

Organisers say the inflatable park is the "ultimate destination for fun and excitement". It features more than 20 inflatable activities including a brand new under six's area, which is sure to provide hours of entertainment.

There will be bouncy castles, slides, obstacle courses, giant games, a wrecking ball, climbing ladder and more. There will also be hook a duck, hot refreshments, donuts and ice cream.

The play park will be open from 10am to 5pm Saturday, from Saturday to Monday.

An all day wristband is priced at £10 for children and £2 per adult. Cash is preferred, but card is accepted.

There will be an autism/SEN session from 9am to 10am.

