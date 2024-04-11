Mega Bounce Play Park to return to Northamptonshire village next month
An inflatable play park will return to a Northamptonshire village next month.
Mega Bounce Play Park will pitch up at Whites of Earls Barton from Saturday May 4 to Monday May 6.
Organisers say the inflatable park is the "ultimate destination for fun and excitement". It features more than 20 inflatable activities including a brand new under six's area, which is sure to provide hours of entertainment.
There will be bouncy castles, slides, obstacle courses, giant games, a wrecking ball, climbing ladder and more. There will also be hook a duck, hot refreshments, donuts and ice cream.
The play park will be open from 10am to 5pm Saturday, from Saturday to Monday.
An all day wristband is priced at £10 for children and £2 per adult. Cash is preferred, but card is accepted.
There will be an autism/SEN session from 9am to 10am.