Meet the Northampton College team encouraging girls to get into motorsport

echo_nc, a pioneering advocate for diversity in motorsport, proudly announces its participation in the F1 in Schools competition, with a mission to inspire young girls in pursuing careers in the thrilling world of motorsport.

echo_nc, a dedicated team from Northampton College, is thrilled to unveil its latest initiative aimed at bridging the gender gap in motorsport.

Competing in the F1 in Schools competition, echo_nc is showcasing their engineering and racing skills while promoting inclusivity by encouraging young girls to explore opportunities in this traditionally male-dominated field.

Remarkably, the team consists of six talented members, including a dedicated young woman who stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring female motorsport enthusiasts.

Ebony Heydon (17)

echo_nc recently attended an event at the University of Northampton, where they introduced the excitement of motorsport to many children, with a special focus on inspiring young girls.

The event featured interactive demonstrations, hands-on activities, and insights into the world of motorsport, highlighting the accessibility and opportunities available to everyone, regardless of gender.

echo_nc is actively seeking sponsors and donations to support their journey in the F1 in Schools competition.

The team aims to raise £2000 to cover essential expenses such as advanced materials, state-of-the-art tools, travel costs, and participation in various stages of the competition. Sponsors and donors will not only contribute to the team's success but also promote diversity and inclusion in motorsport.

Ebony Heydon, sponsorship and marketing manager at echo_nc said: "Motorsport is an exhilarating field that offers endless possibilities, and it's time we open those doors to everyone.

"As the only girl on the team, I want to show other girls that they too can achieve greatness in this dynamic industry."