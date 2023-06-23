News you can trust since 1931
Meet the Makers Summer Market 8th July at St Matthew's Church in Northampton

We're so excited to be back at St Matthews Church for our SummerFestival on the 8th of July.
By Emma GoodsonContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read

We're back with more makers than ever, we've even got a makers marquee full of amazing creatives joining us alongside gourmet toasties & Gallones ice cream! To top it all offwe've got live music throughout the day as well as our famous pop up tea room and fingers crossed plenty of sunshine!

Saturday 8th July 2023 11am - 5pm (Summer Festival - Pop Up Tea Room, Food Trucks, Live Music & Makers Marquee)

Saturday 25th November 2023 11am - 5pm (Merry Market - Pop Up Tea Room, Hog Roast, Live Music & Makers Marquee)

Submit your story via the Chronicle & Echo website
Location

St Matthew's Church Rooms - 27a The Dr, Northampton NN1 4RY