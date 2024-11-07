Meet the Jolly Christmas Postman at the Mayor’s gala screening of Paddington in Peru

Royal & Derngate and Northampton Filmhouse are pleased to be hosting The Mayor’s Charity Family Gala screening of Paddington in Peru, which will be raising funds for the Mayor’s chosen charity The Lewis Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the special screening of Paddington in Peru on Saturday 16 November at 2pm, Northampton Town Council Mayor, Councillor Paul Joyce will be joined by the Jolly Christmas Postman, from the theatre’s Christmas show, to welcome young filmgoers before the movie. All young people with children’s tickets will receive a Christmas gift, and in addition the Jolly Christmas Postman will be collecting any letters for Santa that the children bring along!

Mayor Joyce, who is himself a postman, is delighted to be able to link up with the theatre’s festive production of The Jolly Christmas Postman, a new stage adaptation of the classic children’s book by Janet and Allan Ahlberg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the Family Gala screening of Paddington in Peru, the newly released third film in the series about the well-loved bear, are priced £12.50 with a portion of the proceeds being donated to The Lewis Foundation. Tickets for the special film screening can be booked online by visiting the cinema’s website www.northamptonfilmhouse.com/news/mayors-charity-gala/ or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.

Paddington in Peru

Local charity The Lewis Foundation source, package and hand deliver free gifts and support packs to adult cancer patients in hospital every week – items they might find difficult to buy themselves or simply cannot afford, also providing them with a very welcome visit. More information can be found at www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk

The Jolly Christmas Postman takes to the Royal stage from Saturday 7 to Tuesday 31 December. Live music, original songs and a sprinkling of theatre magic bring this favourite festive classic to life for all ages to enjoy. To find out more and to book, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call Box Office.

The Jolly Christmas Postman is presented by arrangement with Penguin Books Ltd, a Penguin Random House UK company.