Meet the cast of this years Christmas Panto - Cinderella!

A fantastic cast join The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre for this years Christmas pantomime.TV actor & presenter Tyger Drew-Honey is cast as this years Prince, he will be charming Daisie Belle who has the role as Cinderella.
By Andie Jackman
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:02 BST
The Old Savoy – The Home of The Deco Theatre invites you to see the most enchanting pantomime of them all – Cinderella. The show runs from 1st to the 24th December with a relaxed performance at 1.00pm on December 22nd

It’s the original rags-to-riches story that we all know and love but with added sparkle as the team that brought you last year’s Snow White reunite to bring you a brand new production.

BBC Radio Northampton presenter and host of the popular Daisie Dates podcast, Daisie Belle takes on the lead role of Cinderella, with the star of one of the BBC’s most-loved and enduring sitcoms, Outnumbered’s Tyger Drew-Honey as her handsome Prince Charming.

Panto Cast: Fern Roach, Chris Wills, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daisie Belle, Colin Ridgewell &amp; Mark JonesPanto Cast: Fern Roach, Chris Wills, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daisie Belle, Colin Ridgewell &amp; Mark Jones
The Old Savoy favourites, Colin Ridgewell and Chris Wills return as Cinderella’s wicked stepsisters, with Northampton’s own Fern Louise once again at her evil best as her stepmother. The hilarious Mark Jones is back at The Old Savoy – Home of The Deco Theatre to play the unlucky-in-love Buttons, with international drag artiste Candy Couture stepping into the formidable shoes of the Fairy Godmother.

Expect dazzling choreography, uplifting songs that’ll get you out of your seat and singing along, and comedy that will have the whole family roaring with laughter, Cinderella is set to be Northampton’s best pantomime ever.

With tickets starting from just £14.50 - Make a date with The Deco Theatre and this Christmas and you shall go to the ball!

Book your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or call the box office 01604 491005.

