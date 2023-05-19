MEET STAR OF LEGO MASTERS AT SILVERSTONE MUSEUM’S MAY HALF TERM WEEK OF FUN

The museum has an array of exciting eye-catching displays and interactive activities on offer during its motor racing mad May Half Term of Fun, from May 27th to June 4th, including a guest appearance from presenter and author Fran Scott. The star of TV’s popular programme LEGO Masters will be visiting the museum on Saturday, 27th May for an exclusive family event to talk about her new book How to Build a Racing Car, where she will meet families and sign copies of her latest title. Families can also enjoy the kids trail at the museum, where you can pay for a day and visit for free for a year! See incredible iconic cars, enjoy pit lane activities and experience over 60 hands-on exhibits. There’s so much to see and do including operating a wind tunnel, piloting a Wellington bomber, taking part in a pit stop, race on the new Scalextric Silverstone circuit track and climb into a replica Grand Prix car! For more information or to book tickets please visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk