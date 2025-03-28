Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entertainer Aaron Fowkes joins forces with Boohooman model Elmokhtar Berrabah for exciting new tv show ‘Link’d Up’

Multi-talented entertainer Aaron Fowkes is bringing his signature energy and creativity to television with the launch of Link’d Up, an innovative new entertainment show he co-created with model and entrepreneur Elmokhtar Berrabah.

Having built a career as a singer, dancer, DJ, and reality TV personality, Aaron is now stepping into the world of television production, taking his passion for performance to the next level. A natural entertainer with years of stage experience, Aaron has performed in front of thousands, starred in pantomimes, and made memorable appearances on reality TV shows.

Now, he’s channeling his experience into Link’d Up, a bold and fast-paced series designed to engage audiences with its fresh format and high-energy entertainment.

Aaron Fowkes & Elmokhtar Berrabah outside Dunkin’

“Link’d Up is a show like no other—it’s outrageous, fun, and full of surprises,” says Aaron. “We’re bringing together influencers, celebrities, and everyday people in a way that feels totally organic and unpredictable. Think ‘Impractical Jokers’ meets UK pop culture.”

The show has already caught the attention of major brands, with Dunkin’ Donuts partnering on the first episode.

The Birth of Link’d Up

Aaron and Elmo, both passionate about business and entertainment, had always envisioned working on a project together. Having been in the public eye for years, they knew they wanted to create something truly unique. “We wanted to make a show that stands out—something that lets us showcase our personalities while involving the public in a fun, creative way,” Aaron explains. “The name ‘Link’d Up’ says it all—we’re linking up with all kinds of people, from influencers to everyday folks, and creating something unforgettable.”

Aaron Fowkes & Elmokhtar Berrabah on set

A Vision for the Future

For Aaron, Link’d Up is more than just a show—it’s the beginning of a movement. “I’ve always dreamed of having my own show, and this is just the start,” Aaron says. “We see Link’d Upgrowing into a global brand. We want it on streaming platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime, making waves in the entertainment industry. This is a show that people will want to be part of.”

With bold ambitions and a clear vision, Aaron is confident that Link’d Up will become a household name. “What Elmo and I bring to this show is special—we know how to entertain, and we know how to create something people will love. This is just the beginning.”

Where to Watch Link’d Up

Aaron Fowkes

Fans can follow Aaron and Elmo on social media for exclusive sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes content, and upcoming announcements.

About Aaron Fowkes

Aaron Fowkes is an entertainer with a background in singing, dancing, and DJing, known for his dynamic stage presence and creative flair. From performing in front of massive audiences to starring in reality TV, Aaron has built a career rooted in passion and performance. With Link’d Up, he is set to make his mark in the world of television, bringing his unique energy and creativity to a new audience. For updates and the latest news on Link’d Up, follow Aaron on Instagram (@aaronfowkes).