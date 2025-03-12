Mayor to open Classic Car Show at Brackley Care Home

The Mayor of Brackley, Cllr Elaine Wiltshire, will be, for the second time, opening the classic car show at the town’s Brackley Care Home on Sunday, 11th May 2025.

Families are invited to the event, “Classics, Coffee and Cake”, which will run in front of the home, in Wellington Road, from 11am to 2.30pm.

Julie Wilson, Customer Relations Manager at the Kingsley Healthcare-run nursing home, said:"The idea to host a care show was the brain child of our residents - many of whom are unable to get out into the community very easily and really wanted the opportunity to reminisce and view "classics from their era". We are now very excited to be hosting our second annual car show. Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be served and, for the early birds, bacon rolls will be available. A hamburger van and an ice-cream van will be on site and for the children, face-painting and games will be available.

"The event is free but we are inviting people to make donations to the Mayor of Brackley's chosen Charity. "

Mayor of Brackley, Cllr Elaine Wiltshire with her husband, Cllr Paul Wiltshire at the 2024 Brackley Classic Car Show.

Julie said everyone had really enjoyed the event last year and many have already expressed an interest to return again this year. One of our exhibitors, Sallie Connery, has a very special relationship with Brackley Care Home as she is their resident hairdresser. Sallie's car is a 2001 Mazda MX5 which she purchased in 2015 in order to participate in a charity event called "Monte Carlo or Bust" which she did to raise funds for Katherine House Hospice. She drove her Mazda from Saint-Quentin in France to Monte Carlo, a distance of 668 miles and it went the distance without any hitches. Sallie regularly participates in car shows and Mazda car runs but drives her car as often as she can when the weather is sunny and she can put the top down.

Any further information or registration of "classics" can be done by emailing Julie on [email protected].