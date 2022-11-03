Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! is coming to Northampton cinemas

A festive delight is coming to Northampton cinemas in the lead up to Christmas. Marking the 30th anniversary of the beloved Christmas ballet, Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! is screening for the first time in the UK on the 15th and 20th November.

Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! is a sweetie-inspired twist on the classic festive tale, following Clara from Dr Dross's Orphanage through a shimmering winter wonderland to the scrumptious candy kingdom of Sweetieland. Northampton can now enjoy Bourne's sweetest of treats at Northampton Filmhouse and Vue Cinema on 15th and 20th November.

The acclaimed choreographer's version of the Nutcracker tale is inspired by lavish 1930s musicals, with delectable sets and costumes and Bourne's own dazzling choreography. The New Adventures production was filmed live at Sadler's Wells in London in January 2022, and is being distributed in cinemas by Trafalgar Releasing. The screenings mark 30 years since Matthew Bourne's much-loved Nutcracker! first delighted audiences on stage.

Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! is screening in local cinemas.

This delightful ballet stars Cordelia Braithwaite as Clara, Harrison Dowzell as Nutcracker, Ashley Shaw as Sugar/Princess Sugar and Dominic North as Fritz/Prince Bon-Bon. Matthew Bourne directed and choreographed this sumptuous ballet, which was directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon.

The ballet features the iconic Nutcracker score by Tchaikosky, including the famous Waltz of the Snowflakes and Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Nutcracker! in cinemas is the perfect festive evening out for all the family.