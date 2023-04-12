Massive Inflatable Park returning to Northampton at various locations throughout summer
Mega Bounce Play Park is the ultimate family fun weekend coming to Northamptonshire in several location this season.
Mega Bounce Inflatable Play Park is the ultimate destination for fun and excitement. The park features over 20 inflatable activities that are sure to provide hours of entertainment for kids and adults alike. From bouncy castles and slides, to obstacle courses and interactive games, our inflatable attractions offer a wide range of activities.
Waistbands give unlimited all day play for only £10.00 per child and £2.00 for adults.
No need to book, just turn up and pay on the day from 10:00am - 6:00pm.
Whites of Earls Barton (Bank Holiday Weekend)29th April - 1st May
Bugbrooke Rugby Club (Kings Coronation Special)6th May - 7th May
Moulton Fernie Fields3rd June - 4th June
Whites of Earls Barton17th June - 18th June
Towcester Recreational Ground29th July - 30th July
For more information visit www.megabouncepark.com