Massive Inflatable Fun Day - Tower Fields Finedon

By Matthew LynchContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 10:04 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 10:04 BST
Mega Bounce Play Park - The field of inflatables is returning to Finedon Tower Fields, Irthlingborough Road for a weekend of inflatable family fun on Saturday  20th + Sunday 21st July.

Join the fun at Mega Bounce Play Park - The field of inflatables.

20th + Sunday 21st July. 10am - 5pm

Massive inflatable games including our 65ft Obstacle Course, Bungee Run, Climbing Mountain, Gladiator Duel, Bouncy Castles, Climbing Ladder & Much More!

Unlimited All Day Play Wristbands. (Stay All Day)

Dedicated Under 6's Area

Hot/Cold Refreshments

Hook A Duck (Prize Every Time)

Entry: £10.00 Children £2.00 Adults

(No booking required)

Autism/SEN Only Session 9am -10am

113 Irthlingborough Rd, Finedon, Wellingborough NN9 5EJ

