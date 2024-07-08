Massive Inflatable Fun Day - Tower Fields Finedon
Mega Bounce Play Park - The field of inflatables is returning to Finedon Tower Fields, Irthlingborough Road for a weekend of inflatable family fun on Saturday 20th + Sunday 21st July.
Join the fun at Mega Bounce Play Park - The field of inflatables.
20th + Sunday 21st July. 10am - 5pm
Massive inflatable games including our 65ft Obstacle Course, Bungee Run, Climbing Mountain, Gladiator Duel, Bouncy Castles, Climbing Ladder & Much More!
Unlimited All Day Play Wristbands. (Stay All Day)
Dedicated Under 6's Area
Hot/Cold Refreshments
Hook A Duck (Prize Every Time)
Entry: £10.00 Children £2.00 Adults
(No booking required)
Autism/SEN Only Session 9am -10am
113 Irthlingborough Rd, Finedon, Wellingborough NN9 5EJ
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.