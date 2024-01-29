Mark Jones in On Your Marks!
Sunday 14 April 3:30 pm - ends at 4:45 pmLive On StageBook your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005
HE’S BACK!
Live on Stage
Fresh from his appearance as Buttons in the spectacular Christmas pantomime Cinderella, Mark Jones races back to The Old Savoy Home of The Deco Theatre on Sunday 14th April with a brand-new comedy show for the whole family.
With his usual mixture of silly songs, funny voices and completely spontaneous flights of fancy, this is a show not to be missed. You’ll also learn how you can join Mark on his biggest challenge yet!
Suitable for ages 4 and up. Bring the whole squad and we’ll see you on the winners’ podium.
On your marks… Get set… GO AND BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW!