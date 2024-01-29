Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HE’S BACK!

Live on Stage

Fresh from his appearance as Buttons in the spectacular Christmas pantomime Cinderella, Mark Jones races back to The Old Savoy Home of The Deco Theatre on Sunday 14th April with a brand-new comedy show for the whole family.

Mark Jones in 'On Your Marks'

With his usual mixture of silly songs, funny voices and completely spontaneous flights of fancy, this is a show not to be missed. You’ll also learn how you can join Mark on his biggest challenge yet!

Suitable for ages 4 and up. Bring the whole squad and we’ll see you on the winners’ podium.