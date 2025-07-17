Mark Hadfield to star as Hercule Poirot in Death on the Nile tour coming to Northampton in November

Mark Hadfield will star as Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, in Lucy Bailey’s new production of the UK & Ireland Tour of Death on the Nile when it comes to Royal & Derngate this autumn.

Following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile reunites celebrated director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution), writer Ken Ludwig and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story on a nationwide tour.

The UK & Ireland Tour will open in September at the Lowry in Salford and comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Tuesday 4 to Saturday 8 November 2025. The tour runs through to 2026.

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder.As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?

Mark Hadfield as Poirot in Death on the Nile. Photo by Jay Brooks

Mark Hadfield said of taking on the role of Poirot, “I am delighted and excited to be playing the iconic role of Hercule Poirot in the forthcoming production of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, directed by Lucy Bailey and produced by Fiery Angel. I’m also thrilled that this production, adapted by Ken Ludwig, will be touring the UK & Ireland, and have no doubt that it will be enjoyed by both those who already admire Christie’s genius and those yet to discover it.”

Mark Hadfield’s film credits include Belfast, Into the Woods, Hamlet and Frankenstein. His many TV credits include Outlander, Maigret, Trollied, Wallander, Doc Martin, People Like Us, Cracker, The All New Alexei Sayle Show and The Buddha of Suburbia.Mark’s most recent theatre credits include Dr Strangelove (West End), Accidental Death of an Anarchist (West End), Cymbeline and Tamburlaine for the RSC, Road (Royal Court), The Libertine (Bath and West End) and Richard III (Almeida).

Further casting is to be announced.

This is Lucy’s fifth Agatha Christie play since staging Witness for the Prosecution, still performing at London’s County Hall, and her second Poirot. “I’m delighted to be following Murder on The Orient Express with another of Poirot’s most famous cases, Death on the Nile. It takes place in the midsummer heat of Egypt and is one of Agatha Christie’s most passion-driven thrillers. A group of holiday makers attracted by the ancient beauty of the Nile find themselves in a living nightmare of jealousy and revenge. Trapped on board a pleasure steamer and adrift on the Nile, it’s a voyage into the heart of darkness”.

Royal & Derngate audiences will be familiar with Lucy Bailey’s work from her Made in Northampton productions of Agatha Christie’s Love from a Stranger, Ibsen’s Ghosts and Patrick Hamilton’s classic play Gaslight.

Death on the Nile will be directed by Lucy Bailey. The UK & Ireland Tour is presented by Fiery Angel. Casting is to be announced.

Death on the Nile takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 4 to Saturday 8 November. Tickets go on sale to members today (13 February) and are on general sale from Friday 14 February. Tickets can be booked by visiting www.royalandderngate.co.uk or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.