Malorie Blackman’s Pig Heart Boy comes to Northampton in new stage adaptation

Multi-award-winning writer Malorie Blackman’s beloved novel Pig Heart Boy can be seen at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Wednesday 21 to Saturday 24 May, in a powerful new stage production, currently touring the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adapted by acclaimed playwright Winsome Pinnock and directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, this poignant adaptation of the 1997 book explores themes of childhood illness, identity and the profound choices we make to survive.

Cameron has always dreamed of living a normal life: making friends, going to school, and diving to the bottom of his local swimming pool. But his world is turned upside down when he is diagnosed with a serious heart condition and faces an urgent need for a heart transplant. With time running out, Cameron is offered a new heart – as he finds himself having to face a difficult decision - how far will he go to get the life he desperately wants back?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incredible cast includes Immanuel Yeboah as Cameron, Tré Medley as Dr Bryce/Andrew, Akil Young as Mike/Rashid, Christine During as Cathy/Julie, Christina Ngoyi as Marilyn/Elrich/Presenter/Officer, Chia Phoenix as Nan/Trudy/Mrs Stewart/LEPAR Lady and Olivia Williams Freeman and Rhys Lanahan as Understudies.

The cast of Pig Heart Boy. Photo by Ali Wright

Malorie Blackman said: “I am delighted that Pig Heart Boy will be staged at the Unicorn, the UK’s leading theatre for young audiences, ahead of a national UK tour. Though I wrote the story a while ago, it is still as relevant today as it was when first published and the topic of organ donation is still an urgent one… it will be a thrill for me to see how audiences will react to the challenges Cameron, the main character, faces in the play.”

Pig Heart Boy is a co-production with Unicorn Theatre, Sheffield Theatres, and Children’s Theatre Partnership, marking a thrilling collaboration between leading institutions dedicated to creating thought-provoking theatre for young audiences. The development of Pig Heart Boy was informed by a group of young Creative Associates who have lived experience of health conditions and through the Unicorn’s partnership with GOSH Arts who have facilitated a relationship with the children, families and staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital, with a focus on cardiology wards.

Malorie Blackman is a celebrated British author and former Children’s Laureate. Her work has received numerous awards and critical acclaim, with Noughts and Crosses being one of her most iconic and influential novels. Her moving novel speaks to both young and adult audiences alike, tackling complex questions about life, survival, and the moral dilemmas that shape us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright, Winsome Pinnock (Rockets and Blue Lights, Royal Exchange Theatre) captures the productions emotional depth and urgency, with dynamic direction from director Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, Nouveau Riche/Boundless/New Diorama).

The cast of Pig Heart Boy. Photo by Ali Wright

Pig Heart Boy takes to the Royal stage with daytime performance from Wednesday 21 to Friday 23 May, and performances at 2pm and 6pm on Saturday 24 May. Tickets – priced from £14* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/pig-heart-boy.

Pig-Heart Boy © Malorie Blackman was first published by Doubleday in 1997, and now Corgi Books, both imprints of Penguin Random House.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.