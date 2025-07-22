Making summer work for every child – right here in Northampton

The summer holidays are here, and across Northampton, families are settling into six weeks of juggling plans, energy levels, and hopefully some sunshine.

For those raising neurodiverse children, who may find changes to routine overwhelming, this time can bring both relief and challenge. That shift in routine can create uncertainty, anxiety, or overstimulation. As a parent of neurodivergent teens and the owner of A Little Bit of Sunshine (a local shop that supports neurodiverse individuals), I’ve seen how, with the right support, summer can still be joyful.

Craft, Calm and Community

One of the ways we’re bringing families together this summer is through our Summer Craft Club, running every Tuesday from 10am–12pm at our shop at the Heart of the Shires near Weedon. It’s a relaxed, drop-in session where children can try creative, sensory-friendly activities in a welcoming environment. These sessions are aimed at primary school ages children, but everyone is welcome. No pressure, no loud crowds, just a calm space where kids can be themselves and have fun.

Local, Low-Stress Ideas

Across our town, there are plenty of quiet pockets perfect for neurodiverse families. Early morning walks around Irchester Country Park, peaceful corners of Abington Park, or even garden bug hunts at home offer gentle ways to engage with the world. Simplicity really is powerful.

A Summer That Fits Your Family

Some children thrive with plans and structure. Others need flexibility and space to decompress. Both are valid. Whether you're using visual planners to map out the day or leaning into slower mornings and familiar routines, it's all about finding what works for your child.

And when you hear “I’m bored,” try a “boredom box” filled with small puzzles, fidgets or prompts like “design a new animal” or “make up a superhero”. It's amazing what kids come up with when given free rein.

Tools That Help

At A Little Bit of Sunshine, we’ve offer a collection of tools and resources that support neurodiverse minds, everything from calming sensory putty and fidget cubes to emotion cards, self-expression pads, and gentle planners. Whether your child needs help winding down, staying focused, or expressing feelings, we’re here to help you find the right fit.

You’re Not Alone

Northampton has a growing community of families navigating similar journeys. Sharing ideas, supporting each other, and finding spaces that truly include our children makes a world of difference.

You can find us online at www.alittlebitofsunshine.uk or pop into the shop, we love meeting new families and helping you discover little tools that make a big impact.