Make your own Christmas wreath with local artist Emily Bunn

Local artist and illustrator Emily Bunn is bringing a touch of handmade festive charm to the season with her Christmas wreath-making workshops in Spratton and Ashley this December.

Hosted at Red Barn Farm Shop in Spratton and Ashley Village Hall, the workshops offer a cosy, creative morning or evening filled with fresh greenery foraged in Northamptonshire, ribbon, and Christmas spirit. Guests will craft their own natural wreaths using locally foraged foliage, all while enjoying mulled wine, coffee, and mince pies.

Emily said: "There’s something really special about coming together to do something creative. The workshops mark a special time of year and start of the festive season. Join us and bring a friend to enjoy a seasonal ritual of creativity and calm.”

Workshops take place on:

  • Red Barn Farm Shop, Spratton – Thursday 27 November & Thursday 4 December (6–8pm)
  • Ashley Village Hall – Saturday 6 December & Saturday 13 December (10am–12pm)

Tickets are £47 per person, including all materials and festive refreshments.

Spaces are limited and can be booked via www.emilybunn.com/shop or email [email protected]

