Make every cuppa count for Guide Dogs

Every April, Guide Dogs supporters pop the kettle on, put up their puppy bunting, decorate their cupcakes and enjoy a cuppa with friends, neighbours and colleagues to raise funds to support people living with sight loss across the UK. Debbie Jarvis from the Daventry Fundraising Group said "Do join us for a cuppa and cake on Saturday 20th April. You can also meet your local Guide Dog volunteers and dogs, browse our merchandise stall, and find out about local volunteering opportunities.”

Today, Guide Dogs leads the world in breeding and training working dogs, creating unique and carefully matched partnerships that provide life changing support. Guide Dogs is working to give more people with sight loss the confidence and skills they need to live the life they choose.

Sophie Crompton, Guide Dogs Make Every Cuppa Count spokesperson: “We are so very grateful to all the individuals, groups and organisations who support us by hosting a Make Every Cuppa Count in April. Every day 250 more people join the 2 million already living with sight loss and this number is set to double by 2050. As sight loss increases, our expert staff, volunteers and life-changing dogs will be there to support them.”

Meet our lovely dogs

It costs just under £55,000 to support a dog from birth to retirement. The funds raised by Daventry Fundraising Branch will support Guide Dogs to help people with sight loss now, and in the future. Every cuppa really does count:

· £6 could support a working guide dog partnership for a day.

· £8 could buy a collar for a working guide dog.

· £16 could buy a ‘puppy in training’ jacket for one of our puppies.

· £27 could pay for an hour of specialist training for a guide dog.