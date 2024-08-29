Major Northampton volunteering event led to a flourishing new career for marina

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major volunteering festival which has fast become a well-respected and regular event in Northampton’s 'What’s On' calendar has changed the life of one local woman.

Marina Arthur, who lives in Northampton, had a high-flying career in Business Continuity Management for 45 years including running her own consultancy.

The 63-year-old decided to retire and put away her laptop, but a chance visit to the town’s biggest community volunteer event – FestiVol , which is hosted by complex mental health charity St Andrew’s Healthcare - led to a whole new lease of life for her.

Marina said: "One of my friends had been working at St Andrew's for a number of years and I explained how bored I was at home. Cupboards clean, washing done, I was bored, so she suggested I do some volunteering. I came along to FestiVol and the rest is history.”

Marina, at the Workbridge garden centre

FestiVol is an annual festival, held at Workbridge which is the commercial and educational arm of St Andrew’s. The aim of the event is to showcase the benefits of volunteering across many of Northamptonshire’s charities, bringing them all together in one place.

This year’s event – to be held on Saturday 7 September - has a carnival theme, filled with music, street food, craft stalls, shopping and community spirit, alongside the chance to find out about local charities and volunteering opportunities.

Marina added: “I am so glad I attended FestiVol as it kicked started my volunteering at St Andrew’s and Workbridge. It changed my life and I got to meet so many new people. But, I never thought that volunteering would lead me to a whole new career path, which included a paid position. I feel very fortunate that I now get to go to work and do a role which is meaningful to me and many others.”

Marina started off volunteering in the Workbridge café, before she moved into volunteering at the Workbridge charity shop and at St Andrew’s Healthcare events. Remaining on the Workbridge site, she migrated to volunteering at the garden centre, which is adjacent to a woodwork and ceramic workshop and a hub of thriving small business huts.

L-R: Caroline (volunteer), Marina, and Lorraine (part-time Workbridge staff member)

Marina said: “Making cappuccinos and lattes was very different to managing spreadsheets, KPIs and steering committees, which is what I did in my primary career, but it was the perfect role for me, although the coffee making did take a while to perfect.

“I really enjoyed volunteering, making new friends, working within a team again, having some fun and seeing first-hand the great work that staff do with the patients and service users. Workbridge and St Andrew’s Healthcare is like a massive extended family, and a great environment.”

“Working at Workbridge is not like work to me, it’s a pleasure. Catching the commuter train at 05:40 five days a week was work; this is just so very, very different, I really cannot explain how it feels. Now I am based in the garden centre, and although there is pressure to keep our plants looking good, especially in the hot weather and wind, it is a different kind of pressure and I love it."

Whether you're a music lover, a foodie, looking to find out about volunteering or just looking for a good time, there's something at FestiVol for everyone.

Throughout the day there will be plenty of time to find out about volunteering, with stalls including St Andrew's Healthcare, Action for Happiness, the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Northamptonshire Mind, United African Association, Northampton Rotary Club, Northamptonshire Carers and The Lowdown.

Additionally, on the day you can get involved with circus skills, meditation sessions, enjoy performances from Luton Carnival Dance Troupe, and pet and play with Pets as Therapy dogs at the event’s very own Woofstock.

Dawn Wright, Voluntary Services Manager, said: “At St Andrew’s we have more than400 volunteers who bring a special kind of magic to our patients and service users, contributing to their recovery in a variety of different ways.

“Volunteering is a proven way to increase your own mental health, confidence and well-being. Marina is a prime example of how volunteering can hugely benefit you. People volunteer for all different reasons – to give something back, gain a new sense of purpose, to learn new skills or to boost their confidence. So if you have ever thought about volunteering for any reason at all then come along to FestiVol to find out more.”

FestiVol will be held at Workbridge, Bedford Road, Northampton NN4 7AD on Saturday 7 September between 12:30-3:30pm. This is an outdoor event so please dress for the weather. Free parking and free entry. For more information, please click here.