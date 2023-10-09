Magician Sean Heydon's Magical Farewell Show at Black Diamond Club, featuring two stellar comedy act

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a career filled with astonishing feats of magic and an impressive online following, Sean Heydon has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Sean's magical journey has taken him to incredible heights, with his audition on "Britain's Got Talent" becoming one of the most viewed online auditions in the show's history. He boasts over a billion views on his social media channels, showcasing his unparalleled talents to a global audience.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the world of magic, Clive Fletcher, President of the Northamptonshire Magicians Club, recently bestowed upon Sean the esteemed honor of becoming an honorary life member of the society.

Live in Northampton

As a testament to his exceptional talents, Sean Heydon is set to embark on an enchanting adventure across the Atlantic. On the 25th of this month, he will join the cast of "Wonderville," one of the world's most prestigious Broadway magic shows, for a 12-month contract in the heart of New York City.

Before he departs for the bright lights, Sean Heydon invites his cherished Northampton audience to join him for an unforgettable evening of magic and wonder at the Black Diamond Club. This exclusive farewell show promises to be a night of mystique, illusion, and awe-inspiring entertainment, with not one but two outstanding comedy acts to kick off the evening.

**Event Details:**

- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

- Time: 8pm

- Venue: Black Diamond Club, Lower Harding Street, NN1 2JL

- Support Acts: Two Outstanding Comedians

- Ticket Information: See poster

This remarkable evening will begin with two exceptional comedians who are set to leave you in fits of laughter. These outstanding comedy acts will set the stage for Sean Heydon's magical performance, creating a night that combines humor and enchantment in perfect harmony.

This is an opportunity for the local community to bid farewell to one of their own as Sean Heydon prepares to take his magic to the world stage. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic firsthand and enjoy an evening of laughter and wonder.