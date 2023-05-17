News you can trust since 1931
Maggie May – The Rod Stewart Years October 21st 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy in Northampton

MAGGIE MAY – THE ROD STEWART YEARS Experience the Ultimate Rod Stewart tribute concert as it tours across Europe. Maggie May is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the most Charismatic superstars of our time featuring Rob Wright and his amazing live band. Audiences be prepared to be taken on a magical journey of over 5 decades of non stop hits

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read

MAGGIE MAY – THE ROD STEWART YEARS

Experience the Ultimate Rod Stewart tribute concert as it tours across Europe.

Maggie May is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the most

Charismatic superstars of our time featuring Rob Wright and his amazing live band.

Audiences be prepared to be taken on a magical journey of over 5 decades of non stop hits

Including ‘You Wear It Well ‘, ‘Sailing’ , ‘You’re In My Heart ‘, ‘First Cut Is The Deepest’, ‘Maggie May’, ‘Da ‘Ya Think I’m Sexy’, ‘Baby Jane’, ‘Hot Legs ‘, ‘Tonight I’m Yours ‘, ‘Every Beat Of My Heart ‘ , ‘Downtown Train’ and many,many more

Join us for an unmissable evening as we pay homage to Rod the Mod

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/maggie-may-the-rod-stewart-years/Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

