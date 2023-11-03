Made in Northants Fair, Sunday 17th September 2023 11-3

Watch more videos on Shots!

Northampton Active and the Waterside Cafe have joined forces with the Nene Rivers Trust as part of the Nene Valley Festival to bring together some of Northamptonshire’s Best producers.

You can expect candles, dog treats, locally produced food such as cheese, cured meats and chutneys and jams, jewellery and charms, crotchet and Macrame items, rompers and children’s cloths, handmade journals, and books together with a local refill company and much more...

The event is free to enter with free parking for all centre visitors and is open from 11am through to 3pm.

White Water Rafting

There is lots to do throughout the weekend including on Saturday 16th the popular water tester day. Giving you the opportunity to come and try flat- and white-water experiences, heavily discounted and great fun. All bookable on northamptonactive.com and slots available throughout the day on Saturday. Full rafting, tubing, SUP, kayak and Canoe activities available throughout the day on Sunday too

Throughout the weekend Clubs for Young People Northants and Youth Inspired will be running a series of land archery and crafts for children of all ages and the Northants Canoe and Kayak Club will be hosting their own water-based activities.

Northampton Active is the Northampton base for the Nene Valley Festival and will be issuing the Nene Valley Explorers Badges from the Waterside Cafe and craft fair. To collect a limited-edition Nene Valley Explorer 2023 badge, participate in any Nene Valley Festival activity or attend the fair and snap a picture of yourself. Post it on social media with the tag #NeneValleyExplorer23 Show this post to a member of staff at a badge collection point to grab a badge!

