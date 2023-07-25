Madagascar The Musical to come to Northampton on UK and Ireland tour

Madagascar The Musical will be delighting local audiences when it takes to the Derngate stage from Thursday 18 to Sunday 21 July 2024.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar The Musicalfollows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo.

Madagascar The Musical - photo by Mark Dawson Photography

He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

This wacky adventure for the whole family is brought to life by Selladoor Worldwide, the producers behind Guess How Much I Love You, Mr Men and Little Miss, Footloose and Fame, who toured Madagascar the Musical to huge critical acclaim in 2018/2019 as a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Opening at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 20 October 2023, the tour will go on to visit Cheltenham, Peterborough, Aylesbury and Sunderland in the Autumn and after an international visit to Monaco, Hong Kong and Singapore, will return to the UK in February to play Manchester, Bradford, Blackpool, Birmingham, Grimsby, Dublin, Oxford, Stoke, Dartford, Cardiff, Newcastle, Northampton, Nottingham, Southend, Glasgow and Aberdeen, with further venues and casting still to be announced.

Madagascar The Musical - photo by Mark Dawson Photography

Madagascar The Musical is directed by award-winning Kirk Jameson with choreography from Fabian Aloise with Musical Supervision from Mark Crossland, Puppet Design by Max Humphries and Puppet Direction from Emma Brunton.

Stuart Glover producer of Madagascar for Selladoor said “Audiences have been going wild for Madagascar across the globe since we first toured in 2018 and we’re delighted to bring the musical back to the stage for audiences in the UK and Ireland. It’s the perfect treat for the whole family!“

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, you’ll have no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

