There are over 75 fantastic prizes that have been kindly donated. James and I are so extremely grateful for all the wonderful kind wishes, donations of money, prizes and time.

Cancer is something we all have been sadly affected by. Whether we know someone fighting it, someone who has fought it or someone who has sadly passed. Macmillan is close to our hearts because of this. We are so determined to raise as much as we can because we just want to make a difference and together we can do this.

So far we have collectively raised an amazing £1060, James and I are so grateful. If you would like tickets they are £1 each, if you donate online the only goes directly to Macmillan. If you email us we can let you know your tickets via email. Our email is [email protected].We appreciate money is hard for everyone right now, but every penny counts and every penny helps make a difference.

Macmillan cuppa, cake and raffle. Over 75 fantastic prizes to be won.

Here are some of the terrific prizes: Stony Stratford Beauty clinic laser treatment up to £120, Newman & Reidy voucher for free air conditioning, Hannah Rafferty professional make up, Northampton Town tickets for 2, Wellingtons cafe carvery up to 4 people, Inkantations tattoo voucher, Nick Stoppani @ Studio2 photoshoot, Dobbies £30 voucher, Dilraj £30 voucher, Adventure 4 you voucher, Mk Aesthetics £50 voucher, The Bull 3 course meal for 2, Watling Street Village meal for 2 voucher, Sunrise Yoga free yoga sessions, Lees cottage £29 voucher, Cr8 pottery £25 voucher, Beauty secrets pedicure, Wood Pizza oven voucher, Bodification tatto voucher, Northampton Tenipnis Coaching kids tennis racket, Estrella Jewellery silver ring, Daytona voucher, Weedon project voucher, Bloom Bakehouse bento cake voucher, Cromptons voucher, Tesco gift, Waitrose gift, Little cottage kitchen voucher, Collective Aerial Arts voucher, Well-being fitness sports massage voucher, Saracens head voucher, Creations of the heart voucher, J & A voucher and gift, Ruby Hook haircut, Holmes Aesthetics voucher, Roade house voucher, Nakes, cakes and baguettes voucher, Joules at home voucher, The old Talbot voucher, Cherry Lane voucher, Elizabeth Durran hair cut and blow dry, Clarke and Dean voucher cake and coffee, Artea room cake and cuppa, Free clean by the village cleaner and more.

Please help us make a difference, WE can do this, TOGETHER.

Thank you so much.