Luxury holiday up for grabs in hospice raffle

Support the hospice by purchasing tickets in the raffle for just £1 each to be in with a chance of winning the top prize of a seven-night getaway in Lanzarote.

The week-long luxury trip will include self-catering accommodation and airport transfers, as well as an extensive tour of the island and a choice of numerous fun activities including snorkelling, wine tasting, surf lesson, escape room or swim coach.

Second prize is a huge £1,000 and five runners up will take away £100 each.

Tickets are available online from today, Wednesday 20 March, until Friday, 21 June.

Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation and Communications at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, highlights the dual benefit of the raffle. She said: “Every ticket we sell helps us to continue to provide vital care and support to local people living with life limiting conditions, and their families. We hope that the community will get behind the raffle, as one lucky entrant will soon be jetting off with the fabulous first prize holiday. Make A Difference, Your Way and get involved today!”

Winner of the hospice’s Winter Raffle 2023 first prize cruise, Karen Langley said: “It was a shock to hear that I had won the main prize in the Cynthia Spencer Hospice Winter Raffle, I have been smiling every day since I found out.

“It is such a special treat for us both, as my husband is currently receiving treatment for a brain tumour and can no longer fly so winning a cruise is just perfect. I was very happy to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice as you never know when you might need the support and services they provide.”