Luther Live and Velvet Voices at The Old Savoy

Luther Live and Velvet Voices

Saturday 17th January 2026 at 7:30pm to 9:50pm.

Step into a world of soul, romance, and unforgettable grooves with Luther Live & Velvet Voices–the ultimate live theatre experience celebrating the golden era of R’n’B. This electrifying show brings the smooth sounds of Luther Vandross, Alexander O’Neal and many others to life, with powerhouse vocals, a sensational live band, and all the emotion you’d expect from the voices that defined a generation.

But the magic doesn’t stop there. Luther Live & Velvet Voices also pays tribute to a roll call of R’n’B royalty, including Marvin Gaye, Bobby Brown, and George Benson–delivering hit after hit from the 80s and 90s that’ll have audiences dancing in the aisles and singing every word.

Expect to hear ‘Never Too Much’, ‘Shine’, ‘Give Me the Reason’, ‘Dance with My Father’, ‘Criticize’, ‘Saturday Love’, ‘If You Were Here Tonight’, ‘Sexual Healing’, ‘Give Me the Night’ and many many more.

★★★★★ “Absolute Superstar”-Alesha Dixon

★★★★★ “Masterclass”-Simon Cowell

★★★★★ “Gobsmacked and Speechless”–Bruno Toniolli

★★★★★ “Amazing”–Amanda Holden

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm