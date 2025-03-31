Lunchtime Live Concerts - All Saints Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The last Lunchtime Live Concert at All Saints Church, right in the middle of Northampton, featured the organ scholar of All Saints, William Baker, with a spirited performance of JS Bach’s Trio Sonata No.1.

This included an intricate first movement, a more serene central movement and a finale of musical fireworks. His second piece was a superb rendition of Mendelssohn’s Organ Sonata No. 4., a piece with touches of God Save the King at the end with special emphasis on the majestic nature of the piece.

The next concert in the series will be this Thursday 3rd April at 1.10 pm when the Ukrainian violinist Polina Chaika returns to All Saints.

She will be accompanied by Jem Lowther on the piano in an intriguing programme of music by Fritz Kreisler, Frank Bridge and Maurice Ravel. Her last concert in All Saints was in November.

She was described by one member of the audience as “brilliant” and her performance as “sublimely beautiful”

Come along and see for yourself!