Luke Combs UK at The Savoy Theatre in Northampton

Sun 7 Sep 2025 19:30Main Feature: 7:30 pm - ends at 10:00 pmThe World’s leading tribute to the Grammy-nominated country megastar Luke Combs!Tickets from £23.50Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am to 4pm, Saturday 10am - 2pm
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Get ready to experience the heart and soul of country music as we pay homage to one of the genre’s biggest stars. Join us for a night of incredible songs, authentic Southern vibes, and a whole lot of boot-stomping fun.

Immerse yourself in the world of Country as we bring together fans of all ages to celebrate the timeless tunes and modern classics that have made Luke Combs a household name.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With sold-out shows up and down the UK and Ireland, Luke Combs UK does not disappoint. The image of Luke Combs and more importantly that North Carolina Country vocal and sound are on full display in this incredible show, with a jaw-dropping closeness to the real thing.

Most Popular
LUKE COMBS UKLUKE COMBS UK
LUKE COMBS UK

The live 5 piece band perform all of Luke’s hits and fan favourites from across all of his albums and continues to wow audiences who come for their Country fix!

If ‘beer never broke your heart’ and y’all wanna get ‘beautiful crazy’ then this show is for you.

Related topics:Tickets