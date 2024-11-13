Lots to look forward to in new season at theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s a great season ahead at Royal & Derngate, including Dear Evan Hansen, Cruel Intentions, Tambo & Bones and Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell, all coming to Northampton for the first time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the spring and beyond, Royal & Derngate brings another wide-ranging programme of drama, music, comedy, dance and family entertainment to Northampton.

There is a great selection of musicals to look forward to in 2025, all coming to Northampton for the first time, including a new production of the multi-award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, the brand-new smash hit musical Cruel Intentions, West End musical comedy Only Fools and Horses and Bat Out of Hell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theatre’s Made in Northampton season includes a revival of Actors Touring Company and Stratford East’s acclaimed production of Tambo & Bones by Dave Harris. This new co-production opens at Royal & Derngate before embarking on a UK tour. A co-production with New Perspectives, the world premiere of Jane Upton’s play (the) Woman also opens in Northampton before touring. Still to come in September is Hugh Whitemore’s classic play Breaking the Code, exploring the life of visionary mathematician and codebreaker Alan Turing.

Matthew Bourne's The Midnight Bell

Visiting drama includes the world premiere production of Dial M For Mayhem, a charming new comedy drama and Murder, She Didn’t Write an improvised murder mystery! Royal & Derngate is also delighted to announce the return of Danny Robins’ hugely successful chiller 2:22 A Ghost Story now on sale for January 2026.

Dance lovers can look forward to a shows ranging from ballet classics by Varna International Ballet, Chinese music and dance from Shen Yun, ballroom and Latin from Strictly stars Karen and Gorka, Anton Du Beke, Nikita Kuzmin and Giovanni Pernice. In July there will the chance to see Matthew Bourne’s award-winning production The Midnight Bell.

Family shows for the spring features many children’s favourites including The Smartest Giant in Town, There’s a Monster in Your Show, and two Horrible Histories shows – Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A jam-packed comedy line-up includes gigs in Derngate auditorium by Katherine Ryan, Jack Dee, Stewart Lee and Harry Hill, with performances on the Royal stage from Eshaan Akbar, Mark Steel, Lou Sanders, Jamali Maddix, Andrew Bird, Clinton Baptiste and Norwegian clown Viggo Venn, to name but a few. Screaming Blue Murder continues its regular comedy club nights.

Dear Evan Hansen

The Dazzling Diamonds return with their comedy drag variety show and Showstopper! promises improvised musical comedy at its finest.

The wide-ranging music programme includes gigs from Elkie Brooks, Jason Donovan, Paul Young and Nathan Carter, and groups including Mike + The Mechanics and the Levellers Collective. The theatre’s orchestral season continues with two performances from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

For more information, call Box Office on 01604 624811, or visit the theatre’s website, www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

The Made in Northampton season is sponsored by Michael Jones Jeweller. The orchestral season is in association with SpecSavers.