Improv might not be so well known by the general public, but it is growing in popularity across the country with new groups springing up across the Midlands and beyond.Some readers may recall the television game show 'Whose Line is it Anyway' with its quick fire games based on audience suggestions. Canny Funny shows are in a similar vein with the audience shouting out characters, random words and scenarios to challenge the talented players. It differs from stand up in that the audience doesn't get picked on, in fact it's often the other way around.Local comedian, Jen Strike, has been teaching improv for several years and has performed with several troupes across the country , but wanted to offer shows to Northampton . Having also appeared in scripted shows, she is thrilled to be able to tread the boards at the popular Playhouse Theatre.Canny Funny have already had local success since starting monthly shows at the Pomfret Arms last year, but are delighted to be able to reach an even wider audience.Improvoke are the mash up of karaoke and improv that you never knew you needed . Hannah Platts and Jen Kenny take a setting and create characters who burst into song at any given moment to a karaoke backtrack with hilarious results.Tickets are available here , with reductions for the unwaged.https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/cannyfunnyimprov/t-ojegeyx