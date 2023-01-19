Looking for a new career path? Attend Northampton charity recruitment day

With 2023 having just started, many people may be looking for a change in career direction due to the promise of a New Year sometimes indicating fresh challenges.

To help those who may have been considering moving into the mental health sector, St Andrew’s Healthcare is holding a recruitment day on Friday, January 20 between 11am and 130pm at the hospital’s Billing Road site.

Staff will be on hand to meet attendees who will also be able to tour the mental health charity site and find out about the wide range of careers and job opportunities available there which include nursing, healthcare assistants, psychology roles, social work or occupational therapy.

Are you looking for a new career path in 2023?

Additionally, there are also jobs available in catering, logistics, administration, and as peer support workers.

David Anthony, Head of Recruitment at St Andrew’s said: “St Andrew’s Healthcare is a unique place to work as it invests in continuous learning and professional development for its staff. We offer leadership and management development, and clinical and professional development."

