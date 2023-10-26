News you can trust since 1931
London's biggest LGBTQ+ choir to perform at Northampton's The Lab this weekend

"There will be goosebumps and there will be tears!"
By Tamsyn PayneContributor
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
On Saturday (October 28), London's biggest LGBTQ+ choir, The Pink Singers, will be performing at The Lab Club in Charles Street Northampton.

The Pink Singers is an LGBTQ+ community choir based in London. Formed in 1983 for the Lesbian & Gay Pride march, they have grown to become a 90 strong group of amateur singers who come together to sing, perform and campaign for their community.

Kirsty Wilkins from The Lab said: "An exciting and vibrant double bill, bringing a much needed uplift in difficult times.

The Pink Singers
"It's a dream come true to host The Pink Singers, a prestigious and diverse choir. Don't miss the collaboration part way through the night with the choir and T- Bone Afrika Allstars, who will then take the centre stage as we dance into the night.

"There will be goosebumps and there will be tears!"

Doors open at 7pm and its just £5 entry (£6 for non-members).

The Lab is a grassroots arts venue in the centre of Northampton, hosting a huge range of events and gigs. It is a members club but non-members are welcome to visit if they pay an extra £1.

