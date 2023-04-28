Lollypops & Moptops 18th June 2023 at The Old Savoy in Northampton

Formerly ‘Freddie and The Dreamers.’ The Dreamers remain one of the best known named bands on the sixties music circuit. Changes to personnel over the past 50 years were of course inevitable but Alan Mosca remains in the band today, He has been in the band as Freddie and The Dreamers and then The Dreamers for over 37 years. Along with Freddie, Alan a toured throughout Europe Australia and The Middle East and along with Freddie was part of the British Invasion Tour of America (part 2) sharing the stage with Gerry and The Pacemakers and The Searchers appearing at Madison Square Gardens, New York and other prestige venues. Appearances on TV alongside Freddie include Cilla Black’s Surprise Surprise, The Noel Edmunds House Party.