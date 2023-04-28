News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
8 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
19 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
1 hour ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

Lollypops & Moptops 18th June 2023 at The Old Savoy in Northampton

The Dreamers, Formerly ‘Freddie and The Dreamers.’ The Dreamers remain one of the best known named bands on the sixties music circuit.

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read

The Dreamers

Formerly ‘Freddie and The Dreamers.’ The Dreamers remain one of the best known named bands on the sixties music circuit. Changes to personnel over the past 50 years were of course inevitable but Alan Mosca remains in the band today, He has been in the band as Freddie and The Dreamers and then The Dreamers for over 37 years. Along with Freddie, Alan a toured throughout Europe Australia and The Middle East and along with Freddie was part of the British Invasion Tour of America (part 2) sharing the stage with Gerry and The Pacemakers and The Searchers appearing at Madison Square Gardens, New York and other prestige venues. Appearances on TV alongside Freddie include Cilla Black’s Surprise Surprise, The Noel Edmunds House Party.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Temple Brothers

Lollypops & MoptopsLollypops & Moptops
Lollypops & Moptops
Most Popular

The Temple Bros. Steve and Colin seasoned professionals who have toured extensively with their Everly Brothers and friends show. Performing some of the most popular songs of the fifties rock and roll days and the great songs of the sixties. They were award winners in The National Tribute Awards 2017.

Buddy Walker as Buddy Holly

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Buddy Walker is one of the leading Buddy Holly tributes in the UK, having been performing this act for over 20 years. Another Multi Award winning artist performing all the magical hits from this legend.

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A TRIBUTE SHOW.

Use this link - https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/lollypops-moptops/ Or contact our box office on 01604 491005 to buy your tickets!