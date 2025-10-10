Local venue opens its doors for autumn wedding showcase

Brides (and Grooms) -to-be, party planners, and curious locals are in for a treat this autumn as The Tractor Barn at Stone Siding Events hosts its much-anticipated Open Evening on Wednesday, 15th October, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Nestled in the heart of the countryside, The Tractor Barn is fast becoming one of the region’s most sought-after venues for weddings and special occasions. This open evening offers guests a chance to explore the rustic charm of the barn while meeting a curated selection of local suppliers, from florists and photographers to caterers and stylists.

Attendees will be welcomed with a complimentary drink at the bar, and each guest will receive a goody bag filled with treats and exclusive offers. The event also promises expert advice from seasoned event professionals, making it a must-visit for anyone planning a celebration.

Organisers say the evening is designed to be both informative and enjoyable. “Whether you’re newly engaged, planning a milestone birthday, or simply love a good evening out, this is a fantastic opportunity to see what our venue and local businesses have to offer,” said a spokesperson for Stone Siding Events.

Tickets are available now via the official website: www.stonesidingevents.com. Visitors are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

With its warm atmosphere, stunning setting, and wealth of inspiration, The Tractor Barn Open Evening is set to be one of the highlights of the local autumn calendar.