Local talent takes on iconic role in Frankenstein at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate

Northampton-based actress Emily-Jane McNeill returns home to bring a fresh twist to a classic character.

Northampton’s own Emily-Jane McNeill is set to take the stage as Doctor Victoria Frankenstein in an adaptation of Frankenstein at Royal & Derngate until 16 November. With the final leg of the tour unfolding in her hometown, McNeill reflects on her journey, from childhood memories of the stage to this dream role.

For McNeill, a passion for performance sparked early. Her first memorable experience on stage was with Wollaston Amateur Dramatics Society, where she played Marta in The Sound of Music at just seven years old, joined by her younger sister as Gretl. “I remember the show ending, holding my sister’s hand, seeing all these kind faces beaming back at me, and having this warm feeling of wanting to do it all over again,” she recalls.

That love for the stage followed her into adulthood, leading to her first professional acting job during her second year at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Cast by BBC Comedy to perform a monologue by Kim MacAskill, McNeill remembers both excitement and nerves. “I absolutely loved being on set, watching the crew work, while also feeling that drive to get it ‘right’ in as few takes as possible,” she says.

Emily-Jane McNeill as Doctor Victoria Frankenstein

McNeill recently performed for the first time on the Royal stage - a venue that holds personal significance. “Having all my family there at the first performance of The School for Scandal, knowing all the hard work that had gone into getting to that moment, was really, really special,” she says. The support of her family, many of whom still live in Northamptonshire, has been a constant. McNeill admits that each visit home brings back memories of her sixth-form days at Northampton School for Boys.

Her current role in Frankenstein, directed by Sean Aydon, brings a fresh perspective to Mary Shelley’s tale. Set during World War II, the adaptation explores Doctor Frankenstein’s ambitions against the backdrop of eugenics and the harsh realities of that era. “The historical context heightens the stakes, as the doctor’s experiments feel even more dangerous in a world already grappling with ideas of racial purity,” McNeill explains. McNeill portrays Victoria Frankenstein, a gender-swapped role that amplifies the dynamic between creator and creation. “Having a female doctor adds a layer of complexity,” she says, describing how the Creature even calls Doctor Frankenstein “Mother.” This version, she notes, serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibility that comes with creation, shining a bright light on the role of modern science and technology.

As the tour reaches its finale in Northampton, McNeill is filled with gratitude. “Sean’s script is fantastic, and the cast and crew are wonderful,” she shares. “Getting to play Doctor Frankenstein in this adaptation every night is an absolute dream role, and finishing our tour in my hometown makes it all the more special.”