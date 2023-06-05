News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Local school scores big with Camp Bestival to help raise money for new play equipment

A local primary school has been gifted tickets worth over £900 by Camp Bestival, in order to raise money for new play equipment. Tickets are being raffled for just £5 by texting BESTIVAL to 70970.
By Madeline GeorgeContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read

Welford, Sibbertoft And Sulby Endowed School, on the Leicestershire/Northamptonshire border, is hoping to surpass their fundraising of £3300 for outdoor play equipment for the school children by holding a Text-to-Enter raffle.

Camp Bestival were approached to help and generously donated a a weekends camping and festival entry for two adults and up to four children, worth £990. The festival takes place in Weston Park, Shropshire over the weekend of 17th-20th August and artists incudes Rudimental, Primal Scream and Sam Ryder.Kids will be able to enjoy activities such as Cosmic Yoga, Silent Discos and a Craft Village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Full details of the festival can be found at www.shropshire.campbestival.net

Camp Bestival Prize DrawCamp Bestival Prize Draw
Camp Bestival Prize Draw
Most Popular

Representatives from the WSSES School Association, who have organised the raffle, said they are thrilled to have been supported by such a big event and are hoping to raise as much money as possible to give the children attending the school brilliant play opportunities out in the school grounds.

This year the School Association have also installed a Reading Shed in the school grounds, and provided extra curricular arts sessions for the pupils.

The Camp Bestival raffle is open until 26th June, and costs £5 an entry plus standard network rate, simply text BESTIVAL to 70970 to be in with a chance to win a fantastic weekend away. Good Luck!

Related topics:LeicestershireNorthamptonshire