Local school scores big with Camp Bestival to help raise money for new play equipment

Welford, Sibbertoft And Sulby Endowed School, on the Leicestershire/Northamptonshire border, is hoping to surpass their fundraising of £3300 for outdoor play equipment for the school children by holding a Text-to-Enter raffle.

Camp Bestival were approached to help and generously donated a a weekends camping and festival entry for two adults and up to four children, worth £990. The festival takes place in Weston Park, Shropshire over the weekend of 17th-20th August and artists incudes Rudimental, Primal Scream and Sam Ryder.Kids will be able to enjoy activities such as Cosmic Yoga, Silent Discos and a Craft Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details of the festival can be found at www.shropshire.campbestival.net

Camp Bestival Prize Draw

Representatives from the WSSES School Association, who have organised the raffle, said they are thrilled to have been supported by such a big event and are hoping to raise as much money as possible to give the children attending the school brilliant play opportunities out in the school grounds.

This year the School Association have also installed a Reading Shed in the school grounds, and provided extra curricular arts sessions for the pupils.