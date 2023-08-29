News you can trust since 1931
Local nutritionist offers two free sessions on managing menopausal mayhem!

After running a highly successful menopause program in Towcester Donna Lowe and Farah Rizvi are now offering the same opportunity to those in Northampton and Daventry.
By Farah RizviContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read

Together they are offering a couple of 2-hour evening sessions, for free, to anyone finding it challenging to manage their menopausal symptoms. The events give you a space to gain insights, whether you are on HRT or not, on how to manage the most common menopausal symptoms.

The expert speakers are well-versed on the subject, having gone through menopause themselves and by working with women in thier own private practices.

Whilst offering a free session in Towcester, Donna and Farah found the demand significant enough to run a menopause program for local women, this was highly successful. ( see testimonials below)>

Book Now to avoid disappointment Book Now to avoid disappointment
They hope to achieve the same for women across Northampton Town and Daventry.

The free session aims to make you feel included and heard.

If you would like to explore options for help with your menopause, book a ticket and come along to find out more.

Northampton on the 11th September @ St Matthews Church - 7.30 pm

or

Daventry - 15th September @ Cedar Grove Clinic - 7 pm

