Local nutritionist offers two free sessions on managing menopausal mayhem!

Together they are offering a couple of 2-hour evening sessions, for free, to anyone finding it challenging to manage their menopausal symptoms. The events give you a space to gain insights, whether you are on HRT or not, on how to manage the most common menopausal symptoms.

The expert speakers are well-versed on the subject, having gone through menopause themselves and by working with women in thier own private practices.

Whilst offering a free session in Towcester, Donna and Farah found the demand significant enough to run a menopause program for local women, this was highly successful. ( see testimonials below)>

They hope to achieve the same for women across Northampton Town and Daventry.

The free session aims to make you feel included and heard.

If you would like to explore options for help with your menopause, book a ticket and come along to find out more.

Northampton on the 11th September @ St Matthews Church - 7.30 pm

or