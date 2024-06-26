Local jeweller is hosting Earpiercing party's over the summer holidays

Party time

Steffans are hosting a series of party’s with Mocktails, cupcakes and candy designed to create an unforgettable experience.

Local jewellers Steffans hosting a series of ear piercing parties to help children between the ages of 6 to 16 to have There ears pierced. The parties we see Mocktails, Candy and cupcakes and is designed to make people feel more comfortable Coming along and having ears done with friends.

Booking is available now. Prices start from £40.

Sales director Wes Suter “it’s a great chance to make it fun for everyone. We want to make it a memorable experience for all the right reasons”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...