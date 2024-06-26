Local jeweller is hosting Earpiercing party's over the summer holidays
Steffans are hosting a series of party’s with Mocktails, cupcakes and candy designed to create an unforgettable experience.
Local jewellers Steffans hosting a series of ear piercing parties to help children between the ages of 6 to 16 to have There ears pierced. The parties we see Mocktails, Candy and cupcakes and is designed to make people feel more comfortable Coming along and having ears done with friends.
Booking is available now. Prices start from £40.
Sales director Wes Suter “it’s a great chance to make it fun for everyone. We want to make it a memorable experience for all the right reasons”
Business has been piercing is for over 20 years and offers the best choice and service in town. With over 50 diffrent designes to choose from there is something for everyone.
