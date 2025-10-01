Local girl in upcoming movie release
She has appeared in several television series, Eastenders, Call the Midwife, Holby City, Doctors and Changing Ends with another local lad -Alan Carr!
Lacey still has close family in Northampton and is a regular visitor to her home town from her house in North London.
Lacey attended the film premiere of her new movie, URCHIN’ a few nights ago in London’s West End . It stars Frank Dillane and Harris Dickinson and is on general release in cinemas from 3/10/2025.
It follows the story of a young man sleeping rough on the streets and struggling to deal with his drug addiction and involvement in petty crime and trying to turn his life around.
Written and directed by Harris Dickinson, who has recently starred with Nicole Kidman in ‘Baby Girl’ , Urchin has already been well received and won an award at the Cannes Film Festival.