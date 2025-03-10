Local comedian brings tour show to The Royal Theatre
From Towcester originally Andrew asked his 9-year-old son if he is ticklish, he replied “only my mind”. Which is a great way to describe a sense of humour. And lord knows we all need a good tickle in the mind now and then so join Andrew as he finds the funny from “Sports washing” to Spa hotels.
Having previously supporting Russell at Bristol's Ashton Gate Football stadium he’s also supported Rhod Gilbert, Rob Brydon, America’s Brian Regan and Michelle Wolfe on their only London shows and Michael McIntyre on an entire arena tour including Wembley and the O2. He’s written on the TV shows Jon Richardson’s Ultimate Worrier and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
"A brilliantly funny comedian" - Russell Howard
"Funny as Hell" - Rhod Gilbert
“Truly an excellent comedian” - Michael McIntyre
“Andrew’s deep need for approval and general anxiety make him utterly compelling onstage. Love it! Never stop, never change.” - Troy Hawke
Buy tickets - www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/andrew-bird-25/