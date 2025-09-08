Liliths Army

Liliths Army have announced a forthcoming single to promote their album Doll via West London independent label Criminal Records.

Hailing from Northampton, this power trio blends the best of lo-fi punk, grunge, and metal, with music “for fans of Nirvana, L7, Lush, Vampyre Heart, Elastic and Space Parasites”. Their single “Cursed” is due for release on October 24th.

The band signed to Criminal Records in November 2024, this was followed by the release of their album "Doll" in the UK and USA. Their single "Cursed" is due for release on October 24th, and copies of the single can be pre-ordered, offering fans exclusive access to a radio mix of the track. This will be followed by the release of the music video on October 31st.

“The central theme of the song is the unease of inner darkness which we sought to express visually in the music video drawing upon our interest in old-school horror movies. Filmed at an abandoned armoury in Northamptonshire, we invite the audience to glimpse into the wrought emotions of psychological unease through film and music” (Liliths Army)

Single Launch Information

Pre-save Cursed now http://lnk.to/lacursed

As an exclusive extra for fans a “launch party” will be taking place on October 25th on the Mezz Floor at AudioWorks in Northampton during which a preview screening of the anticipated video will be shown. Entry is via advanced ticket only for which only 50 tickets are available. Ticket Link https://wegottickets.com/event/674011

Often cited as one of the hardest working bands on the UK underground scene, the band are currently touring the UK to promote their album “Doll” which is described by the music press as both musically adept and full of attitude. It is an album that will appeal to fans of alternative rock, grunge, and punk, offering a mix of familiar influences with a unique and engaging sound.