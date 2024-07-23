Local author appears at UK Corvette Nationals in Sywell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lesley Anne Brown, the author of 'Finding Carla', featured in this year’s Good Housekeeping 100 Best Books for Summer Reading, made a guest appearance at last weekend’s UK Corvette Nationals, which was held at Sywell Aerodrome.

Lesley spent an entertaining day talking with many of the Corvette owners about her book and Route 66 (which was the inspiration behind her novel), listening to their experiences and giving advice to those wanting to tick this iconic road off their bucket list.

Over 140 beautiful Corvette cars were on display, representing the marque throughout the ages, a treat for all car lovers. Combined with endless Spitfire and Mustang displays - flying passengers over the aerodrome and the surrounding countryside, the day was a special one for everyone.

The former joint owner of the old Spar shop (now Premier) in Church Hall Road published Finding Carlaafter adding writing a book to her list of 60 things to do to celebrate being 60. The novel follows the journey of Carla, a prematurely retired 50-something mum and grandmother who jets off to the USA for the trip of a lifetime along the legendary Route 66 after her husband ups and leaves her out of the blue. Lesley chronicles the background and landscapes of Route 66, a historic highway running from Chicago in Illinois to Santa Monica in California, bringing it to life through Carla’s eyes during an exhilarating and sometimes perilous journey in a classic red Corvette.

Lesley Anne Brown in Rob Tring's C1 Corvette