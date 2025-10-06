Local artist offers free art workshops for home school pupils
Jonathan makes sculptures and masks that draw from popular culture, sci-fi and nature. As an autistic artist he uses the ideas around masking to explore what it means to be a neuro-divergent artist. The workshops are perfect for young creatives aged 9-15. They are 90 mins long and participants will create their own mask-based work of art over five weekly sessions.
The workshops have been running since September and the students from the first round of workshops are making some wonderful creations.
“Everyone has their own inspiration, classic comics, animals, fairy tales. We have loads of materials to explore. We were very lucky to get support for these workshops from Arts Council England, so along with Delapre allowing us to use their brilliant community space we’re able to offer them for free.”
The workshops will start again in early November, and places are open now. But it’s worth getting in quick, the first sessions were booked out very quickly.
BOOKING LINK: www.ticketsource.co.uk/jonathan-reynolds-visual-artist-cic