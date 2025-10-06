Local artist offers free art workshops for home school pupils

Artist Jonathan Reynolds is offering a free workshop programme for children who aren’t in school. The sessions take place in the Coachhouse community room at Delapre Abbey. “The Coachhouse is perfect for our art sessions” said Jonathan.

Jonathan makes sculptures and masks that draw from popular culture, sci-fi and nature. As an autistic artist he uses the ideas around masking to explore what it means to be a neuro-divergent artist. The workshops are perfect for young creatives aged 9-15. They are 90 mins long and participants will create their own mask-based work of art over five weekly sessions.

The workshops have been running since September and the students from the first round of workshops are making some wonderful creations.

“Everyone has their own inspiration, classic comics, animals, fairy tales. We have loads of materials to explore. We were very lucky to get support for these workshops from Arts Council England, so along with Delapre allowing us to use their brilliant community space we’re able to offer them for free.”

Artist Jonathan Reynolds outside the Coachhouse at Delapre

The workshops will start again in early November, and places are open now. But it’s worth getting in quick, the first sessions were booked out very quickly.

BOOKING LINK: www.ticketsource.co.uk/jonathan-reynolds-visual-artist-cic