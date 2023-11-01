Live Wrestling In Northampton!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

OUR LAST SHOW OF THE YEAR!!

WIN Wrestling presents - Marty Gras!!

After the success WIN Wrestling have had this year, we're ending the year on a high with a spectacular!! See your favourite (and not so favourite) WIN stars in action!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WIN Wrestling Presents: Marty Gras!

WIN Heavyweight Champion ,Kyle Kingsley is taking on Hometown Hero, David Grant in a championship match, with David Grant looking to bring the title home to Northampton, where it rightfully belongs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WIN OTA champion - Jason Joshua is defending against the debuting Lucia Lee, a woman who has been kicking down doors all pver the UK, and is looking to shock WIN by winning the gold!

WIN Tag Team Champion - Joey Cement, everyones favuoite mummys boy, will be taking on WINs resident Jungle Boy, Bagheera, in an exhibition match!

Cy Gregory is finally getting his hands on Connor Allbright after months of taunting Cy by using Cys family to get under his skin, and now Cy finally gets his revenge!

The Voice of WIN Wrestling, (and local drama tacher) Marty Samuels is making his WIN Wrestling in ring debut teaming with Judas Sexton and Theodore Powers to take on Joseph Testament, the man everyone in WIN loves to hate, and his hired goons, the HR Department!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Finally, WIN Wrestling's Favuourite Tag Team, The Unholy, are back together again to take on WIn Wrestlings Originals in whats going to be an explosive tag team match!!

You don't want to miss out on this, come join us for an afternoon of family friendly, wrestling entertainment!!

Get your tickets now for a discount price at