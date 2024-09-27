Live music for all the family at the Malcolm Arnold Festival - Saturday 19 October in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton will play host to a day of live music-making on Saturday 19 October, when a celebration of one of England’s most colourful and charismatic composers – Sir Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006) – takes place at the 19th Malcolm Arnold Festival.

Born in Northampton, the annual programme of events centres around the multi-faceted composer and his music with FREE access for students and those under 18, and tickets for adults priced at £10 per concert, or £25 for a Day Ticket which allows entrance to all three concerts.

Live music takes place at these venues on Saturday 19 October: 11:00 St Peter's Church, Mare Fair, Northampton NN1 1SW 14:30 All Saints Church, George Row, Northampton NN1 1DF 18:00 Guildhall, St Giles' Square, Northampton NN1 1DE

ST PETER'S, NORTHAMPTON TO RE-OPEN AS A PERFORMANCE SPACE

Spectacle Brass

Festival Director Paul Harris says: “This year we are offering three concerts within central Northampton (Malcolm’s birthplace), all in walkable distances from each other. We are delighted that Saturday’s launch concert will take place at St Peter’s, Mare Fair, marking the reopening of the church as a performance space.” Launched at 11:00am by composer Matthew Taylor, visitors will be able to enjoy a programme of rousing music for brass, one of Malcolm Arnold’s most popular genres as a renowned trumpet player himself, performed by Spectacle Brass lead by Nick Budd, trumpet, with fellow group members; Joe Skypala, trumpet; Benji Hartnell-Booth, horn; Felix Fardell, trombone and Jude Smith, tuba. Following this there will be a performance of the composer’s second String Quartet performed by students from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. Live music continues throughout the day, transferring to All Saints’ Church, George Row at 14:30, just a short walk away, with music for choir and organ, including 'The Turtle Drum'; familiar to many from their school days. NMPAT PLAYERS HEADLINE GALA CONCERT

Demonstrating the exuberance of Malcolm Arnold’s works and some of his finest and most popular tunes, the Festival’s Gala Concert takes place at Northampton Guildhall at 18:30, preceded by a short symposium, and will be performed by talented youngsters from Northamptonshire County Youth Concert Band and Orchestra (NMPAT), who are regular guests at the Festival.

HOW TO ATTEND Tickets are £10 per concert, or £25 for a day ticket allowing access to all three concerts. Students and under 18s are admitted FREE-of-charge. Available at the door or book in advance online. www.malcolmarnoldfestival.com