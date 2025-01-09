Live Meat Loaf rock show comes to Northamptonshire's The Corby Cube this month

Legacy Concert Company proudly presents the UK's ultimate Meat Loaf theatre rock show.

Paradise Found delivers a two hour high octane tribute performance featuring an electrifying all-star headline band on Thursday January 23 at 7:30pm.

Blazing through Meat Loaf’s greatest hits outa hell & legendary singalong anthems. Bat Out Of Hell, Took The Words, Bad For Good, Out Of The Frying Pan, Dead Ringer For Love and much more.

Expect high-impact visuals, formidable Musicians and an immersive live music experience like no other dedicated to the legend of Meat Loaf. So come on, hold tight and get ready to sing, dance and be part of the wildest night of your life.

Visit https://www.thecorecorby.com/whats-on/paradise-found/ to find out more and to purchase tickets.

