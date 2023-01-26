Little dessert shop announces the opening of a new store in Northamptonshire

Little Dessert Shop, the nation’s favourite dessert brand is excited to announce the opening of its newest store in Daventry, Northamptonshire. The store, located at 7 Foundry Walk, Daventry, Northamptonshire, NN11 4PN, will open its doors on Saturday, 11th February 2023.

In celebration of the opening, Little Dessert Shop will offer 50% off everything for one day only, starting at 2:00 PM. This special promotion is available for a limited time, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to try Little Dessert Shop’s delicious treats at a discounted price.

The new store features a dine-in area, as well as options for collection and delivery. Additionally, it is one of the first Little Dessert Shop locations to introduce the brand’s new “Book of Extraordinaire” menu, which includes a variety of unique and creative desserts.

A fan fave, Little Dessert Shop's iconic Dunking Box is the perfect dessert sharing box for friends and family.

“We are thrilled to bring Little Dessert Shop to the Daventry community,” said Kamran Hussain, Store Manager. “Our delicious desserts and exceptional customer service have made us a favourite among dessert lovers nationwide, and we can’t wait to share that experience with the people of Daventry.”

“Be sure to mark your calendars and join us on the 11th of February 2023 to celebrate the opening of Little Dessert Shop in Daventry, Northamptonshire. We look forward to serving you soon!"

