Lilies Set to Bloom at Royal & Derngate in Northampton

This November, award winning theatre company White Cobra is bringing their story to the stage with a one of the most powerful pieces of theatre ever written, as it's based on actual people and events.

Lilies on the Land, by The Lions Part, begins in 1939 as Britain goes to war, and tells the story of four women who joined the land army, working long hours doing incredibly physical labour to ensure that food didn't run out.

At times hilarious and at times heartbreaking this play has received universal acclaim since it was first performed and has shone the spotlight on some of the unsung heroes of the war effort.

As Director Liz Clarke says, "We salute all those women who did, indeed, 'take to the land' and are pleased that, in showing some of their experiences, we are carrying on their memory. This production is dedicated to them."